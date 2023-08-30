Chelsea’s lightning-fast move to sign Man City ace on surprise £40m deal

The transfer merry-go-round at Chelsea keeps on turning apace, in what must surely go down as one of the most incredible windows for the Blues or any other club for that matter.

Having seen so many players leave that they could’ve made up a starting XI on their own, the west Londoners have been picking up some of the game’s best young talents over the past few weeks.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are just two of a handful of arrivals, and now Man City’s England U21 man, Cole Palmer, is set to join.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted his famous ‘here we go’ catchphrase regarding Palmer’s arrival at the London outfit, with only a successful medical standing in the way of a surprise £40m move for the 21-year-old.

Cole Palmer to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement in principle reached with Manchester City on £40m deal plus £5m add-ons ?? #CFC Exclusive news revealed earlier today then quick resolution between clubs and green light from Palmer. Medical tests to be booked soon. pic.twitter.com/7SvIqgYyKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Despite his evident talent, Palmer can’t seem to get a foothold in the starting XI under Pep Guardiola, and whilst the transfer poses a risk for both Chelsea and Man City, it does also appear to make sense.

If the player goes on to fulfil the potential it’s believed he possesses, then City will be kicking themselves for letting him go, equally, if he doesn’t, then it’ll be the Blues rueing their decision.

With only 19 Premier League appearances totalling 489 minutes under his belt, per transfermarkt, Palmer really has a point to prove, but at least he’ll get the chance to do just that at Stamford Bridge.