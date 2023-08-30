Crystal Palace are fighting hard to keep star Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that, despite plenty of interest and links with top clubs, it doesn’t currently look like Eze or Guehi will be on their way out of Selhurst Park before the end of the transfer window on Friday night.

Palace lost star forward Wilfried Zaha earlier this summer as he left to join Galatasaray on a free transfer, and so it makes sense that they’re now eager to ensure the likes of Eze and Guehi don’t leave as well.

There’s still time for things to change, of course, with Eze and Guehi certainly good enough to play at the very highest level, but for now it looks like Palace’s firm stance on this is paying off.

Discussing the Eagles and the latest on their star duo, Romano said: “Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have attracted links with top clubs, but at the moment it’s quiet.

“Of course we can never say never in the final days of the window but it’s not something imminent while I’m writing.

“Palace have been fighting for weeks to keep their stars after losing Wilfried Zaha, so that’s why it was not easy for anyone to go for Eze or Guehi.”