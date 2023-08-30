Fans of Premier League giants found to be the worst for leaving early in the UK

A new study has found that Manchester United fans are the worst culprits for leaving football games early ahead of another Premier League giant.
With the rules in the Premier League changing for the 2023/24 campaign, the new increased added time in fixtures might lead to some supporters having a rethink but there will still be a good chunk of people who leave stadiums before the final whistle is blown. This could be due to the result, the chance to beat the traffic or emergency reasons but it is something that is often seen post the 80th minute.
According to Betfair and YouGov, they have crunched the data after polling fans of Premier League sides, as well as the likes of Celtic and Rangers.
And according to the poll, United supporters were the worst for heading out of the turnstiles prematurely, having been voted the earliest leavers.
Arsenal came in second with Man City sitting in third. The top five seem to all be big six clubs, but the reason for that is unknown.
The top five earliest leavers can be seen below:
- Man United
- Arsenal
- Man City
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Chelsea
I don’t blames fans leaving early if more did it or more boycott loads would change with in ur clubs but fans r too scared to miss someting guess what u want spurs lack so much ambition its scary