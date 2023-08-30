Gary Neville blasts Leeds summer signing in penalty shootout

He’s something of an acquired taste as a co-commentator for Sky Sports, but Gary Neville always says it as he sees it and he wasn’t happy with one of Leeds United’s summer signings during their Carabao Cup defeat, ironically, against the club owned by Neville and his fellow Class of 92 players; Salford.

After emerging victorious over a brilliant Ipswich Town at the weekend, Daniel Farke could’ve been forgiven for thinking that a win over the League Two side would’ve been a foregone conclusion.

Their play on the night suggested complacency had got the better of them, as Salford scrapped and fought for every ball.

Indeed, it was the hosts that took the lead, and for long periods it looked as if an upset was on the cards in normal time.

More Stories / Latest News £60m man wanted by Newcastle has agreed a deal with Man United Leeds beat Man United to the signing of 22-year-old left-back West Ham discussing move for Liverpool ace who impressed in Newcastle smash and grab

Given that there’s no extra-time or replays in this competition anymore, with the scores level at full-time the match went straight to the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

It was then time for both goalkeepers to come to the fore, though it was Leeds’ Karl Darlow that got it in the neck from Neville during the live commentary (via YouTube).

“Oh he should’ve saved it, it has gone through his hands and he knows it,” Leeds United News report the former Man United star as saying.

“Oh, he should’ve have easily saved that. How has he missed it?”

Watching the footage back it’s difficult to see how Darlow doesn’t save it, and though the loss will be a disappointment, it might actually prove to be a blessing in disguise for the all whites given the long season ahead.