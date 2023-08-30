Leeds beat Man United to the signing of 22-year-old left-back

It’s not often that clubs can get one over on Man United, but it would appear that Leeds United have done just that.

With two days left of the current transfer window, reports suggest that the all whites have managed to secure a new signing who the Red Devils were taking a look at as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Mail.

Leicester have agreed a deal with the Elland Road outfit for Luke Thomas, 22, say Last Word on Football‘s sources, and it’s entirely possible that the youngster will slot straight in on the left-hand side of Daniel Farke’s defence.

It’s an area where the club have struggled for some while, and the problems pre-date the German’s arrival at the club at the beginning of pre-season.

Thomas, were he thrown straight into the starting XI – and one must suspect that will be the case because why else would he sign for a new club – will be under pressure to perform straight away, in what will arguably be a real pressure cooker atmosphere.

Along with Leicester, Leeds would be expected to be one of the clubs challenging for immediate promotion from the Championship, and if Thomas can provide the type of dynamic play and incessant work-rate that he’s known for, he can quickly become a real asset for the club.

With any luck, he’ll get to show Man United what they’ve missed out on next season too.