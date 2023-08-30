Liverpool expected to submit formal offer for Gravenberch

It’s been an incredibly poor transfer window by Liverpool’s standards, so news of an impending formal offer for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch may soothe a few furrowed brows.

Jurgen Klopp will have already seen this season exactly why the Reds have the need for the midfielder, given that his side have been far, far too easy to play through in their opening three games.

Despite that, it’s to Klopp’s great credit that he’s managed to get his side playing at such a level that they’ve yet to lose in 2023/24.

An opening day draw at Chelsea was followed by wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle, but in all three Liverpool have looked brittle at times.

With Europa League football about to begin again too, there’s a very obvious need to get a deal over the line quickly.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), the Reds will submit an offer for Gravenberch, who is believed to want the move to the Anfield outfit, but Bayern allowing him to leave is conditional on them finding a replacement which, at this late stage, is no easy task.

There isn’t long to go before the window slams shut, so if this deal has any chance of success at all, each party needs to get their act together and get moving as quickly as possible.