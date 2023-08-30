Exclusive: One Liverpool signing might have to wait until January, says expert

Fluminense midfielder Andre might be one to watch for Liverpool in the transfer market, but possibly not until January, according to Neil Jones.

Writing in his exclusive weekly column for CaughtOffside via Substack, the Reds journalist discussed potential deals to look out for for Liverpool in the coming days.

Midfield is an obvious issue for Liverpool at the moment after so many departures in that area of their squad this summer, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both moving to Saudi Arabia, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers as their contracts came to an end.

Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool is one rumour that doesn’t seem to be going away, and Jones named the Bayern Munich youngster as someone worth keeping an eye on, though he also feels Andre is another, though he also made it clear it’s a deal that might have to wait until January.

“There’s also Andre of Fluminense, and I’d not be surprised if we saw a deal for him lined up, maybe for January, once the South American season is done and dusted,” Jones said.

“Whether they would sign him AND another midfield player, though, I’m not as sure.”

Liverpool have made a decent start to the season despite so much upheaval this summer, but it still seems a risk to carry on for the rest of this campaign without more new additions.