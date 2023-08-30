Exclusive: Liverpool likely to be “in the mix” for late transfer deal, says expert

Liverpool are likely to be one of the teams in the running for the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch if the Dutch midfielder ends up leaving Bayern Munich late on this summer, according to Neil Jones in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

There has been a great deal of speculation about Gravenberch this summer, with the former Ajax man not really settling at the Allianz Arena so far, and with a move to somewhere like Liverpool perhaps more likely to give him the playing time he wants.

Liverpool are certainly a little light in midfield after seeing all five of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave this summer, so there could be room for Gravenberch to come in.

LFC have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, but Gravenberch could give them something different with his ability on the ball and box-to-box playing style, so fans will be intrigued to hear Jones’ update on the situation.

Discussing Liverpool’s end to the transfer window, Jones said: “My personal opinion is that if Liverpool do not make at least one more signing before the end of the window, then it would be a huge mistake on the club’s part. But with just a few days remaining, that possibility is certainly growing.

“The word from within the club is that they are very much ‘open to opportunities’, which means if the right player is available at the right price, they will make a move. But as we’ve seen previously, Liverpool’s definition of ‘the right player’, or more specifically ‘the right price’, can be pretty narrow!

“There are lots of stories surrounding Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, and were he to become available late in the window (there is a good chance) then I think Liverpool would certainly be in the mix. They like his profile, his potential and his ability to play multiple positions across the midfield. If the price was right, it would make a lot of sense.”