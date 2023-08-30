Another Liverpool star sounded out as transfer target for Saudi club

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly become a transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad as we approach the end of the summer window.

The Frenchman has been superb since moving to Liverpool a couple of years ago, and it would be a big loss for the Reds if they had another key player leave them this summer, following the departures of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Joe Gomez have also been the subject of speculation, but it’s now Konate who’s said to be attracting interest, according to reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins on Twitter…

??Le club saoudien d’Al-Ittihad, où évolue K.Benzema, a fait une offre à JC Todibo mais a aussi sondé I.Konaté ???

?Todibo a refusé une grosse offre. Il devrait rester à Nice même si M.United garde un oeil sur lui

?Konaté se sent bien à #LFC où il veut atteindre ses objectifs pic.twitter.com/jF9S06QJek — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 30, 2023

It seems Konate is now being targeted because Al Ittihad failed with an effort to convince Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo to join them.

Liverpool fans will surely be a tad concerned by this news, but surely their club will know better than to let such an important player go with so little time left to sign a replacement.