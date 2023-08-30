Exclusive: “The club have insisted” – Liverpool expert reveals Reds’ stance on Mohamed Salah transfer

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has provided some exclusive insight into the future of star play of Mohamed Salah as we near the end of the summer transfer window.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Jones gave an update on the information he’s had on Salah’s future, with Liverpool seemingly remaining firm in their stance that the Egypt international is not for sale.

There has been strong speculation about Salah and a possible move to Saudi Arabia this week, but Jones is a trusted source on all things LFC and fans will hope he proves accurate on this as it would be a huge blow to lose such an important player with so little time left to replace him.

Salah, 31, might not be getting any younger, but if there had been a time to think about cashing in on him and replacing him, it would have been earlier in the summer, whereas now it just seems unthinkable as Jurgen Klopp would simply not have enough in attack for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Discussing potential Liverpool exits before the deadline, Jones said: “There will be some departures at Anfield before the window closes, but the aim for Jurgen Klopp is to keep his main squad together.

“The club have insisted that they will resist any offers for Mohamed Salah – none have arrived yet – and have played down talk of exits for Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara.”