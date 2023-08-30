Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could finally leave the club this week, according to LFC writer Neil Jones in this week’s exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Phillips has been a decent servant as a squad player for Liverpool down the years, but it surely now makes sense for him to move on, and Jones expects that move is now finally drawing nearer, with the Reds expert naming the Bundesliga as a potential destination for him.

Jones also discussed a number of other matters regarding Liverpool transfer news, with some positive updates on Mohamed Salah’s situation here.

Still, there will inevitably be some departures, with Phillips named as one who will probably leave permanently, while youngster Bobby Clark has been tipped to sign a new contract before going out on loan.

Jones also mentioned interest in a few other of the club’s young players, such as Tyler Morton and Luke Chambers.

“Nat Phillips is one who will be allowed to leave, and the Bundesliga is a serious option for him. At 26, he needs a move and I expect him to get one this week, finally,” Jones said.

“In terms of loans, Tyler Morton is wanted by Hull City, Luke Chambers has interest from a number of clubs and a decision will be made on young talent Bobby Clark, who will get a new contract and could then move to the Championship.”