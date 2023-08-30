Liverpool are reportedly investigating if they can make another late move for a midfielder in this summer’s transfer window.

The Reds have lost five midfield players this summer, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving for Saudi Pro League clubs, while Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers.

Although Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, there is probably still room for another addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

According to the Independent, one surprise option could be a move for Wilfred Ndidi from relegated Leicester City.

The Nigeria international has had some fine moments in his King Power Stadium career, though his form last season wasn’t the best as the Foxes got relegated.

It now seems that Leicester are willing to do business, so this could give Liverpool the opportunity to swoop for Ndidi.

If LFC can revive the 26-year-old’s career he could end up being a smart addition, even if only as a squad player.

Leicester have also lost star names like James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans this summer.