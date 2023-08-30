Man United working on late loan deal while two other signings also in the works

Manchester United are reportedly working on a late loan transfer move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international has impressed in Serie A and also really caught the eye at last year’s World Cup, and it’s seen him become the subject of speculation for much of the summer.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd now seem to be stepping up their pursuit of Amrabat in a loan deal, as they can’t currently afford a permanent signing because of Financial Fair Play.

It remains to be seen if a deal will be agreed, but Red Devils fans will surely be hoping the club can bring in this top class replacement for Fred, who left for Fenerbahce earlier this summer.

The Athletic also add that United are continuing to work on signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea as well, while they’re seemingly close to bringing in Altay Bayindir to replace the departing Dean Henderson, who is on his way to Crystal Palace.

Cucurella would be useful cover for Luke Shaw, while Bayindir looks like a solid backup ‘keeper to give Erik ten Hag an alternative to Andre Onana.