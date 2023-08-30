Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool this week according to reliable reporter

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has been cast into doubt over recent days as Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad continue to push for the Egyptian superstar.

Reports from the Middle East last week stated that the Saudis are looking to make Salah the highest-paid player in the sport and that the Newcastle match was his last for the Merseyside club.

Al Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool’s insistence that the 31-year-old is not for sale this summer by offering a package worth €150m this week, reports CBS, as the winger is their top target for the rest of the transfer window.

Following this news, reliable reporter Jan Aage Fjørtoft has stated that it’s likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week, despite Jurgen Klopp reiterating after the Newcastle match that the Egyptian will be going nowhere.

Salah is an icon in the Arab world and it would not be a surprise to hear he is tempted by the move, but it is a transfer Liverpool cannot afford to let happen as the 31-year-old is still the Reds’ biggest goal threat.