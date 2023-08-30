Premier League club closing in on Chelsea attacker after failed move last summer

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the signing Callum Hudson-Odoi as the winger looks to kickstart his career away from Stamford Bridge.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who report that the transfer is getting closer to completion and that Forest manager Steve Cooper has been key to securing Hudson-Odoi after building a relationship with the forward during his role in England Under-17s’ World Cup glory in 2017.

This comes a year after the Chelsea star turned down a move to the East Midlands in favour of joining Bayer Leverkusen on loan and Cooper will be happy to get his man.

Hudson-Odoi saw a move to Fulham collapse earlier this month and wants to leave Chelsea in search of regular gametime. The 22-year-old is currently training with Chelsea’s Under-21s team at Cobham and now looks set to end his career-long association with the West London club.

The Englishman was once tipped to be one of the best talents in English football but things have not gone to plan for the winger since and many hope this next chapter can help him reach his potential.