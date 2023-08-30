Premier League newcomers want Arsenal star but La Liga side pushing to win race

Premier League newcomers Luton Town want to bring Arsenal star Rob Holding to Kenilworth Road before the transfer window shuts but a La Liga side are pushing for the defender.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that Holding is expected to leave the Gunners in the final days of the transfer window and the transfer journalist has stated on Tuesday that both Mallorca and Sevilla are interested in bringing the 27-year-old to Spain.

Romano provided an update on the situation on Wednesday and has stated that it is the former that are pushing for the player as they have asked for the conditions of the Holding deal and if the Englishman doesn’t want to leave his home country, Luton are an option.

Understand Mallorca have asked for the conditions of Rob Holding deal today — negotiations are ongoing ????? Possible solutions in PL remain after Luton Town call on Monday, Mallorca trying to find a way now. pic.twitter.com/uQtz0gLj2H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Luton have brought in several players so far this summer but have not spent that much with the £5m signing of Ryan Giles being their biggest signing.

Football Insider are reporting that Wolves and Crystal Palace are also interested in the defender and could make a move before Deadline Day to challenge the Spanish clubs.

The 27-year-old will leave Arsenal after seven years at the London club and having worn the Gunners’ shirt a total of 162 times. Holding was tipped for big things when he joined from Bolton but it didn’t go to plan due to one reason or another, and now the defender is looking for a fresh start at a new club.