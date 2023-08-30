Romano confirms explosive striker linked to Newcastle could leave current club by Friday

Although it was thought that Newcastle had concluded their transfer business for the current window, with two days still to go there’s a chance that a deal could still be done.

To coin the old cliche, ‘never say never in football.’

Eddie Howe, his backroom staff and recruitment team, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have all worked diligently across the window to bring in the players that Howe wants and at a price that’s right for the owners.

However, the results of the past two games have shown that the Magpies are still a little short.

Whilst it is only three games into the 2023/24 Premier League season and there’s no need to press the panic button just yet, if an opportunity presents itself before Friday’s deadline, Newcastle would be wrong to dismiss it out of hand.

Journalist, Paul Brown, recently told Give Me Sport that PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko could be of interest to the club.

“He’s certainly very highly-rated, yeah. I think there are a couple of teams potentially looking to sign him,” Brown said.

“Newcastle I believe are also interested in Bakayoko. He’s very young, so he’d be a signing that you’d expect to get better and have his best years at your club if you were to sign him now.”

Now transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has indicated that clubs are pushing for the player, and, due to the imminent arrival of Napoli’s Hirving Lozano, there is now a concrete chance for Bakayoko to move on.

Understand there’s concrete chance to see Johan Bakayoko leaving PSV in the final days of the window with clubs now pushing ??? This is likely due to Hirving Lozano who’s on the verge of joining PSV Eindhoven — his return from Napoli is imminent ??? pic.twitter.com/XypddazMzX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Were the Magpies to be successful in capturing the player, it’s thought that he could provide cover and competition for Miguel Almiron.

With a Champions League campaign ahead too, Howe will need strength in depth in various areas, so a move makes sense.