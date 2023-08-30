Tottenham have 24 hours to decide between Barcelona and Nottingham Forest targets

Although there are a couple of days left of the transfer window to go, it appears that Tottenham have been given just 24 hours to decide upon their striking target.

Ever since Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, it was obvious that Ange Postecoglou would ask for a replacement striker.

At present, there are two players in the frame for a move to White Hart Lane, both of whom can play as a central striker or off the wing.

Nottingham Forest ace, Brennan Johnson, represents a permanent option for the club if they’re willing to stump up a reported £50m, per The Times (subscription required).

As the outlet notes, as recently as Monday of this week, the north Londoners were closing in on a move for the player.

However, the late window availability of Barcelona superstar, Ansu Fati, could’ve put a spanner in the works.

Contacts between Tottenham and Barça for Ansu Fati continue. Spurs working on Brennan Johnson deal — waiting for the final decision. ?? #THFC Ansu Fati, loan move. Brennan Johnson has to be permanent. Tottenham have to decide in 24h. https://t.co/htiAhY2BdL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that any move for Fati would be a loan deal at this stage, with Spurs expected to cover 100 percent of his salary. In any event, he also states that the club need to make their decision in 24 hours.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Fati, who up until recently appeared dead set on staying with the Catalan giants, has told Sevilla, another interested party, that he is going to Spurs.

That sounds a bold enough statement to be making, so Fati himself must be confident that the deal is going to get done with the north Londoners.

Postecoglou will have seen Ansu up close during the Gamper Trophy pre-season friendly, and so will be aware exactly what he’s getting if indeed he does decide to do the deal with Barcelona.