Tottenham offer unwanted star to European giants who are still considering move

Eric Dier’s time at Tottenham looks to be coming to an end and the defender has been offered to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 29-year-old was left out of Spurs’ Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on Tuesday night as it is possible that the Englishman will make a move this week. The centre-back is not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the campaign and with a year left on his current contract, now is the right time to sell.

According to Sky Germany, Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich over the past few days and it is believed that the German champion have not dismissed the idea.

The 29-year-old is being discussed by the Bayern Munich transfer committee as the defender will not only cover the outgoing Benjamin Pavard, but he can also play as a six, which Thomas Tuchel has been asking for all summer.

Dier is also close friends with Harry Kane and it could help bring a bit extra out of the striker to have a familiar face around.