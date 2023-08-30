Video: Carlton Cole spills the beans on the West Ham manager sleeping when he should’ve been taking training

For football supporters to understand how some clubs work behind the scenes it’s important for players and staff to be honest, and Carlton Cole’s story about one West Ham manager really takes the biscuit.

The east Londoners were often mocked when Harry Redknapp used to tell the tales of Florin Raducioiu shopping in London when he was supposed to be playing in a match, something the player himself denied per the official West Ham website, but Cole’s revelation tops even that.

Speaking on the Happy Hour Podcast, the former Hammers striker noted that his manager at the time, Avram Grant, was asleep at his desk for hours when he was supposed to be taking training.

No wonder the club were relegated!