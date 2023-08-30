Video: Enzo Fernandez scores his first Chelsea goal to give Blues the lead against AFC Wimbledon

It’s taken a while for Enzo Fernandez to score his first Chelsea goal, but he couldn’t have timed it any better.

AFC Wimbledon took a shock first-half lead at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup tie, before Noni Madueke’s penalty just before half-time levelled things up.

Fernandez had begun the game on the bench, but soon proved his worth to the side as he fired home from outside the box just seven minutes after coming on.

