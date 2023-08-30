Video: Second penalty of the night sees Chelsea draw level with AFC Wimbledon

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Noni Madueke spared Chelsea’s blushes right on half time with a penalty equaliser against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

The League Two visitors had gone ahead in the 19th minute from the spot, thanks to a questionable decision by the match official, and they’d held their lead until just before the break.

A stuttering run up from the spot gave Madueke a chance to allow the keeper to go early before placing his penalty beyond his reach to level the scores at Stamford Bridge.

??| GOAL: Madueke equalises for Chelsea. Chelsea 1-1 AFC Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/30iKEBGH0y — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 30, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News via CentreGoals