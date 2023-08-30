Video: Second penalty of the night sees Chelsea draw level with AFC Wimbledon

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and Noni Madueke spared Chelsea’s blushes right on half time with a penalty equaliser against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.
The League Two visitors had gone ahead in the 19th minute from the spot, thanks to a questionable decision by the match official, and they’d held their lead until just before the break.
A stuttering run up from the spot gave Madueke a chance to allow the keeper to go early before placing his penalty beyond his reach to level the scores at Stamford Bridge.
??| GOAL: Madueke equalises for Chelsea.
Chelsea 1-1 AFC Wimbledon
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 30, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports News via CentreGoals