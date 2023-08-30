David Moyes’ old club Everton could be about to help his current employers, West Ham, by taking one of their flops to Goodison Park.

The Hammers were well behind their Premier League rivals in the transfer market for much of the current summer window, but they’ve come back with a vengeance since the start of the campaign, making four high-quality purchases.

There may even be time for more if sporting director, Tim Steidten, and owner, David Sullivan, can get the deals over the line before Friday night’s deadline.

Moyes certainly couldn’t have asked for more backing in the window, even if it’s been ‘better late than never.’

More Stories / Latest News Video: Massive Carabao Cup shock on the cards as AFC Wimbledon take the lead at Chelsea All you need to know about the Champions League draw Chelsea team news: Chilwell benched and Cucurella starts despite impending Man United move

With so many new faces coming in, the need to move one or two players on, from a Financial Fair Play perspective as much as because the players concerned just aren’t making their mark on the starting XI, is obvious.

To that end, the Toffees have got Maxwel Cornet on their list of targets to go after in the final couple of days of the window, according to the Daily Mail.

Cornet has managed a paltry 665 minutes in 23 appearances over two seasons in all competitions for the Hammers, per transfermarkt.

He has rarely troubled the starters be that because of injury concerns or lack of form. If Everton firm up any interest, it would surely be a God send for the east Londoners.