It’s scarcely believable, but West Ham United are having a remarkable transfer window this summer, despite not having signed a player until the beginning of the week when the 2023/24 Premier League season started.

Sporting director, Tim Steidten, owner, David Sullivan, and manager, David Moyes, deserve great credit for getting deals over the line for players Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.

In any window, those four captures would be seen as decent business, however, it appears that the east Londoners aren’t done there.

With two days left of the window, there’s ample time for the Hammers to add to their squad, and, according to The Times (subscription required), they’ve got their eye on one Liverpool star.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds beat Man United to the signing of 22-year-old left-back Romano confirms explosive striker linked to Newcastle could leave current club by Friday Exclusive: Liverpool ace to leave this week & another could sign new deal before loan move, says expert

Though the outlet says that West Ham are discussing Joe Gomez, it doesn’t make it clear if they will bid for him before Friday night’s deadline.

It seems clear that he’s surplus to requirements at Anfield, despite the fact he was used at St. James’ Park after Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

There are others that appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, and with one eye on next summer’s European Championship, the 26-year-old may consider it the perfect time for a move back to London.

If the Irons are intent on testing the waters for Gomez, then they will need to move quickly in order to get a deal over the line.