West Ham finally abandon transfer for international striker

They’ve been one of the most active clubs in the transfer window of late, but with just a couple of days left West Ham have decided to pull out of one particular deal.

Prior to the week when the 2023/24 Premier League season began, the Hammers were the only English top-flight side that hadn’t made a single signing.

Then Edson Alvarez joined and he was quickly followed by James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.

All four signings, on paper at least, look to be solid additions to the squad and will go some way to helping David Moyes steer his side into the latter stages of the Europa League and the upper echelons of the Premier League.

One player that won’t be joining the evolution at the club is Yuri Alberto.

West Ham United unlikely to pursue deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. No resolution on price prompting West Ham to walk away. West Ham retain interest in PSG striker Hugo Ekitike & remain in talks with Jesse Lingard’s representatives over a short-term contract. #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 30, 2023

It’s believed that sporting director, Tim Steidten, had travelled to Brazil to try and tie up a deal, but as Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth noted on X (formerly Twitter), not being able to agree a price as seen the east Londoners walk away from the deal.

They also have their eye on PSG’s exciting front man, Hugo Ekitike, so attentions may quickly turn to him given how little time there is left in the window to get the deal done.

More Stories / Latest News Brighton looking to gazump Tottenham in race to sign continental ace Video: Enzo Fernandez scores his first Chelsea goal to give Blues the lead against AFC Wimbledon Man United’s offer for Sofyan Amrabat has been rejected by Fiorentina

It isn’t clear if the player is swayed by West Ham’s interest, though Ekitike would be yet another signing of the highest level.

Kudos must go to Steidten if he can bring the 21-year-old to the London Stadium.