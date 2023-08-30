West Ham lose highly-rated ace as Man City swoop in to complete deal

As good as the transfer window has been for West Ham, despite the loss of their club captain Declan Rice, there were always likely to be more outgoings before the end of deadline day.

The east Londoners, whether they like it or not, remain a selling club, though perhaps business in that regard hasn’t been as frequent as past years.

Of course, now the club have to be aware of the constraints of Financial Fair Play on top of whether players are looking for a move away or the club wish to dispense with their services.

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are letting their highly-rated youngster, Jamal Baptiste, join Man City with immediate effect.

Manchester City set to complete Jamal Baptiste deal as revealed yesterday — it’s done for 2003 CB who joins on free transfer from West Ham. ??? #MCFC Understand City will sign Baptiste and then loan him out to Belgian City Group side Lommel. ???? Busy summer for City Academy. pic.twitter.com/qWtD9H5AbB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

The player won’t actually begin his City career with the club, however, as Romano also states that the Cityzens are going to send him straight on loan to Belgian side, Lommel, who are part of the City Group.

Given it seems that the player wasn’t going to make the West Ham first team anytime soon, the club might well see such a move in a positive light.

It will free up another squad place for one of the Hammers’ scholars to kick on and hopefully get the chance to show Moyes what he can do.