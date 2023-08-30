Hugo Ekitike, who is now playing for Paris Saint-Germain, is supposedly being courted by West Ham United this summer.

PSG striker is reportedly being pursued by West Ham in the summer transfer window on a permanent deal or a loan deal, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

West Ham United in talks with PSG over signing of striker Hugo Ekitike. Discussions over both permanent & loan. Ekitike has 4 years left on his contract. PSG listening to offers & were exploring him being part of deal to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. #WHUFC #PSG — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 29, 2023

Having lost Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta, David Moyes urgently needs to bolster his striker lineup at the London Stadium.

The PSG attacker moves incredibly well and moves at a scorching pace. He is also an excellent finisher.

For Moyes’s counterattacking system at the London Stadium, Ekitike would be ideal.