All you need to know about the Europa League draw

Friday lunchtime sees the draw for the little brother to the Champions League – the Europa League. Proceedings will begin at 12 midday BST on September 1, and at 1.30pm BST the Europa Conference League draw will follow.
This season West Ham, thanks to their epic Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, get the reward of entering European football’s second biggest competition, and they’re joined of course by Liverpool and Brighton from the Premier League.
All three English clubs have differing styles and will arguably have to adapt them in this competition given the strength of some of their potential opponents.
David Moyes will be delighted that the Hammers have been seeded in Pot 1, meaning that they miss some European heavyweights in the group stage.
That said, there could well be some tricky and long-distance ties ahead.
Pots for Europa League draw
Where can I watch the draw?
The draw is to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 from 12 midday BST onwards, and will also be available on the app or website for subscribers. Those without a TNT Sports subscription can watch the draw for free on UEFA’s YouTube and social media channels.
Dates for group stage matches
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14