Arsenal complete player exit ahead of deadline day

It’s been quite the transfer window for Arsenal this summer, and even with just 24 hours left to go, the Gunners are still doing business.

Though it took a while to be agreed, the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United has to go down as one of the best captures of the summer.

That Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all followed suit for a not insignificant amount of money too, speaks of an Arsenal board willing to do whatever is necessary to help Mikel Arteta to realise a title-winning dream.

How apt it would be if that were to be this season, the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles campaign and the last time that the north Londoners had their hands on the Premier League crown.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man City ace Erling Haaland admits to enjoying Guardiola aggression Cucurella deal collapses as Man United land another London-based left-back Man United set to let centre-back leave for Premier League rivals on deadline day

In order for that to come close to being a reality, Arteta’s side need to be ready and willing to go to war for their manager in the 2023/24 campaign.

Anyone that clearly isn’t up for the fight is likely to get short shrift from the Spaniard, with some players being moved on because of that.

Others will go simply because they’re surplus to requirements or are not the sort of character and standard of player that Arteta wants.

Documents have been exchanged right now between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal for Nuno Tavares deal. ?? Loan move with £12m buy option clause, completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

One of those is Nuno Tavares, and as Fabrizio Romano tweeted late on Thursday, documents have been exchanged between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, and the deal to take the player to the City Ground has been completed.