Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign the Benfica defender Alexander Bah.

According to reports via Evening Standard, Arsenal are hoping to sign the 25-year-old before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gunners are currently lacking in depth in the defensive unit, especially after the injury blow to Jurrien Timber.

The Londoners signed the Dutchman earlier this summer in order to add more quality and depth to their back four. However, he picked up a serious injury on the opening day of the season and he has been sidelined for several months.

Arsenal are now under pressure to bring in alternatives and they have identified the Benfica defender as a target.

Bah has been a key player for the Portuguese outfit and he contributed to one goal and seven assists across all competitions last season. The 25-year-old can operate as the right back, as well as the right-sided wingback. His versatility will be another bonus for Arsenal.

The Gunners could definitely use more defensive quality and the 25-year-old will help him going forward as well.

Apparently, the defender could be available for a fee of around £26-30 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to shell out that kind of money for him.

The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need a deeper quad to do well across multiple competitions. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the 25-year-old defender across the line before the summer transfer window closes.