Champions League draw: Newcastle’s group of death, Man United land epic Bayern Munich tie as holders Man City avoid big guns

In the grand old setting of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday evening, the draw for the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League took place.
Thirty-two teams were placed in four pots, and as always at this point, no team can play a side from their own association.
That ensured that some incredible groups have been put together, perhaps none more so than Group F which consisted of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
With the final being held on June 1, 2024 at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the four English participants will be keen to go all the way.
Holders Manchester City were paired with RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and Young Boys in Group G, with Man United and Arsenal also handed some tricky ties for the upcoming six match days.
GROUP A
Bayern Munich
Man United
FC Copenhagen
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens
GROUP C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
GROUP D
Benfica
Inter Milan
Salzburg
Real Sociedad
GROUP E
Feyenoord
Atletico Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
GROUP F
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund
AC Milan
Newcastle United
GROUP G
Man City
RB Leipzig
Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
Young Boys
GROUP H
FC Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp
GAMES TO BE PLAYED AS FOLLOWS:
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023