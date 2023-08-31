Champions League draw: Newcastle’s group of death, Man United land epic Bayern Munich tie as holders Man City avoid big guns

In the grand old setting of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday evening, the draw for the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League took place.

Thirty-two teams were placed in four pots, and as always at this point, no team can play a side from their own association.

That ensured that some incredible groups have been put together, perhaps none more so than Group F which consisted of Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

With the final being held on June 1, 2024 at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the four English participants will be keen to go all the way.

Holders Manchester City were paired with RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and Young Boys in Group G, with Man United and Arsenal also handed some tricky ties for the upcoming six match days.

GROUP A

Bayern Munich

Man United

FC Copenhagen

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

GROUP C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Salzburg

Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

GROUP F

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)

Young Boys

GROUP H

FC Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp

GAMES TO BE PLAYED AS FOLLOWS:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023