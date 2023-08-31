Tottenham prepare official bid for PL star and weigh up late transfer raid on Chelsea as well

Tottenham are reportedly preparing an official bid for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, while they are also weighing up a late move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

This is according to a report in the Telegraph, which states that Spurs could take advantage of the situation at Chelsea, which sees them closing in on the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City, making another sale more likely and raising doubts over Gallagher’s future.

The England international has started the season well for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but with so much competition for a place in the Blues squad, it could make sense for them to cash in on him while his stock is high.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea previously turned down a £40m bid from West Ham for Gallagher, but £50m could be enough for Tottenham to land the 23-year-old.

If Spurs can bring Gallagher and Johnson in, that could certainly be a welcome boost for new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has inherited a difficult situation at the north London club.

Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich earlier this month and THFC surely need to reinvest the money from his sale on some proven talents, with Gallagher and Johnson surely fitting the bill.