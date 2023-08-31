Fabrizio Romano has responded to surprise Chelsea transfer rumours about a possible late bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

Toney is currently banned from football so wouldn’t be able to play for the Blues until later on this season, but he’s had a superb spell at Brentford and it’s easy to see why big names might be interested in him.

Still, Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, has played down the recent transfer gossip, saying nothing about Toney’s future will be decided today or tomorrow.

Chelsea could probably do with signing another striker, and the Independent claimed they could be prepared to move for the £80million-rated Toney.

Romano seems unconvinced by these reports, however, as he commented on Toney’s situation by saying: “There has been talk of clubs bidding for Ivan Toney even while he’s suspended, but at the moment I don’t have concrete information on Toney’s future at the moment.

“We will see next months – now the focus on summer transfer window, and for Toney nothing will be decided today or tomorrow for sure.”

Chelsea fans will surely continue to keep an eye on the England international’s form, however, and see how well he plays once he’s back from his suspension.