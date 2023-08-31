Cucurella deal collapses as Man United land another London-based left-back

Just when Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella thought all of his prayers had been answered and he was off to Man United in a loan deal, the rug was pulled from under him with the Red Devils looking elsewhere.

It’s not known whether Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to play the Spaniard in the midweek Carabao Cup tie had anything to do with United’s decision, though it would’ve meant Cucurella being cup-tied of course.

Be that as it may, the lack of an agreement to a break clause in January is likely to have been the final straw for Erik ten Hag, given that he will be expecting regular left-back, Luke Shaw, back in action by then.

United have not waited around for long at least and have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to take out of favour, Sergio Reguilon, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that he believes a medical for the player is taking place on Thursday evening.

Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal ?? #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! ? There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF. pic.twitter.com/IWjIucXcb2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

It’s a swift turn of events and once again goes to prove that anything can, and often does, happen in the final few days and hours of the transfer window.

After spending a season on loan at Atletico Madrid, the Spaniard faced the possibility of being stuck on the sidelines at White Hart Lane, so a move up north arguably suits all parties at this stage.

For Cucurella, he’ll need to work harder in order to try and dislodge Chelsea captain, Ben Chilwell, from his perch.