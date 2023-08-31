Daily Mail claims Aston Villa full back could still leave the club on Friday

Even though Lucas Digne has started every game so far this season under Unai Emery, he may yet leave before the deadline tomorrow, according to Daily Mail.

After a devastating opening-day loss at Newcastle, Villa has started this season off well. Since then, Emery’s team has won three games in a row and has been putting goals in the net for fun.

This season, Digne has been a standout performer for the Villains and has presented a serious threat down the left side.

The £25 million player is a very important player for Emery, so it would be surprising to see him leave in the next few days.

