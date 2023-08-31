Even though Lucas Digne has started every game so far this season under Unai Emery, he may yet leave before the deadline tomorrow, according to Daily Mail.

After a devastating opening-day loss at Newcastle, Villa has started this season off well. Since then, Emery’s team has won three games in a row and has been putting goals in the net for fun.

This season, Digne has been a standout performer for the Villains and has presented a serious threat down the left side.

The £25 million player is a very important player for Emery, so it would be surprising to see him leave in the next few days.