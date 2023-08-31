Euro giants expecting €30 million offer from Liverpool for technically gifted ace

Liverpool are hoping to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the German club are expecting an offer of around €30 million from Liverpool for the 21-year-old central midfielder.

Gravenberch has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich since joining the club from Ajax. He struggled for regular game time last season and he is unlikely to be a key starter for the Bundesliga side this season either.

Apparently, the player wants to join Liverpool this summer and manager Jurgen Klopp has convinced the youngster that he would be an important player for the Reds.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich are willing to accept the €30 million offer for the Dutch midfielder when it arrives.

Gravenberch will add control, composure and technical ability to the Liverpool midfield.

The Reds have parted ways with a number of midfielders earlier this summer, and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in central midfield reinforcements.

They have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister earlier this summer. The Reds decided to sign Wataru Endo from the Bundesliga as well.

Ideally, Liverpool should look to bring in another defensive midfielder before the summer transfer window closes. Gravenberch was highly rated during his time at Ajax and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool.

Regular football in the Premier League and guidance from Klopp could help the 21-year-old improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

