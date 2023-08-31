Fabrizio Romano has finally commented on the ongoing transfer rumours involving Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and potential interest from Chelsea.

After struggling to see much playing time for the Gunners recently, Smith Rowe’s future has looked in some doubt, but it seems Romano is adamant that the 23-year-old remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said he wasn’t aware of anything concrete on Chelsea and Smith Rowe, with the Blues focusing instead on signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Palmer’s move to Chelsea is now close, while Smith Rowe seemingly never had much chance of leaving Arsenal.

Discussing these deals, Romano said: “We start with a ‘here we go’ for Cole Palmer to join Chelsea from Manchester City! The deal is done for £40m plus £5m in add ons. The player will have his medical tests today, so it’s all agreed and the deal is completed – Palmer will go to Chelsea.

“Chelsea have their signing that they wanted in the offensive positions, signing another top young talent as they’ve done so many times now under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

“There have been some other interesting Chelsea transfer rumours doing the rounds, but honestly I’m not aware of concrete negotiations for Emile Smith Rowe. Chelsea have been linked with 20 players or more this summer, but behind the scenes they wanted Cole Palmer.

“Smith Rowe was never top target for Chelsea or close to joining even, because Arsenal trust him and he’s part of Mikel Arteta’s project.”

Arsenal fans will surely be relieved as Smith Rowe is something of a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium and should eventually see more playing time this season if he stays fit, which was the main problem for him last term.

Still, the England international could surely also have done a job for another top team like Chelsea, though they’ll also likely be very happy to be signing a top prospect like Palmer.