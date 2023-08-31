Harry Kane’s immediate return to England as Man United handed Bayern test in Champions League

The script writers couldn’t have planned the Champions League draw any better after Man United were paired with Bayern Munich in Group A.

Not only is it a rematch of the classic 1999 final which the Red Devils went on to win in stoppage time and thereby secure an unprecedented treble, but it provides Harry Kane with an immediate chance to return to England.

That he’ll play against the club that’s believed to have wanted to secure his services in the summer window before it was made crystal clear that Daniel Levy wouldn’t allow his Tottenham talisman to join a Premier League rival, spices things up even more.

Erik ten Hag will feel that his squad have enough about them to ease through into the knockout stages of the competition, though both Galatasaray and Copenhagen will have something to say about that.

What the draw will show the Red Devils over the course of the six games is just how far they’ve come under the Dutchman.

Taking anything from Bayern in Bavaria is likely to be a tall order, but the three games at a packed Old Trafford should provide ten Hag’s charges with enough motivation to get the results required.

First place has to be the aim for United as they’ll surely not want to be paired with any group winners should they finish second in their group.

Let battle commence!