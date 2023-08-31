Tanguy Ndombele’s future would appear to have gained some clarity, with Tottenham understood to no longer be considering him as part of their plans for the season ahead.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have indeed noted that the player has been offered, via intermediaries, to various European outfits, including Inter Milan.

The Serie A outfit is thought to have green-lighted a potential loan move for the out-of-favour Spurs star, however, a move being agreed will be contingent on Ange Postecoglu’s side agreeing to cover the player’s full salary whilst he is plying his trade in Italy.

The Nerazzuri, on their part, remain keen on signing a new midfielder and are also considering a possible swap deal that would see holding midfielder Maxime Lopez come into the squad and Kristjan Asllani head in the opposite direction to Sassuolo.

It’s important to note that any success in agreeing this arrangement wouldn’t interfere with the possible arrival of Ndombele, with the latter having already earned the seal of approval from manager Simone Inzaghi who is keen on attaining a physical midfielder before the window closes this summer.