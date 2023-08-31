Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms PL interest in rumoured Liverpool transfer target

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko has plenty of interest as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Brentford and Burnley are among the Premier League sides in for him.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said the situation remains open, and hinted that another English club could get involved in the race to sign the highly-rated young Belgium international.

Bakayoko looks a hugely promising talent and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does move, with Football Insider recently claiming Liverpool could also be in contention, though this has not been confirmed by Romano just yet.

Still, the 20-year-old could be a useful option to add to the LFC attack, even if it’s not exactly a problem position for them right now, with other areas perhaps looking like a more pressing concern.

Bakayoko looks like he could be worth investing in, however, even if he’d be more of an option for the future than the present.

“Johan Bakayoko – This is one to watch and there is interest in Johan Bakayoko from two or three clubs in Premier League. I can confirm that Brentford and Burnley are working on it, but the situation remains open to other clubs,” Romano said.

“PSV Eindhoven won’t sell for less than €30m fee, at least this is their position today.”