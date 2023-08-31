Luis Rubiales branded “cowardly” in extraordinary interview by his uncle, who says he “needs re-education on how to treat women”

The uncle of Luis Rubiales has become the latest public figure to launch a scathing attack on the Spanish Football Federation president.

Rubiales has been under fire since it emerged that he kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent after Spain won the Women’s World Cup earlier this month, though he has so far resisted calls to resign.

Now his uncle Juan Rubiales has joined the attack, slamming his nephew as a coward who needs “re-education” on how to treat women.

“All of our family stands with Jenni,” he said, before adding: “He (Luis) is obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women. He needs re-education on how to treat women.

Luis invited me to the (Salobrena) party. There were lot of teenage girls. I said they could be your daughters and he was losing his mind. Girls who are paid money.

“I can’t rule it out (that they were minors). He said they were from clubs.

“I don’t know what happened there and I don’t want to know. I locked myself in my room, I watched football. I could not believe it. When the truth is there and (there are no consequences), you justify it all however you can.”

See below as his uncle also made other potentially significant accusations against Rubiales and how he used Spanish FA money…

He also had more to say on how Rubiales treats women, adding: “Luis has consistently been machismo and aggressive towards women.”

This has been a truly extraordinary story to follow since Spain’s World Cup win and one just has to hope it can ultimately lead to the positive change needed at the highest level of the game.

