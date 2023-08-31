With just over 24 hours until the summer transfer window closes, Leeds United are still in the thick of it in terms of potential transfers.

Daniel Farke hasn’t had a settled side so far this season, with behind-the-scenes goings on likely responsible for the sometimes chaotic play that the German has overseen.

Seeing the window shut arguably can’t come soon enough for the manager, but also for the new owners 49ers Enterprises.

The next few months will give those in the boardroom a chance to assess where the club are financially after so many players left the club, notwithstanding those who’ve come in to replace the highest earners.

More Stories / Latest News Palace fear £50k-a-week player could leave tomorrow Six wins from six still not good enough for Leicester manager Maresca Official partner of Man City is implicated in human trafficking investigation and allegations it is a Ponzi scheme

It’s possible that they might have to take a £10m hit on one of their players before Friday’s deadline too.

According to Sky Sports (h/t Football League World), Lyon and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in Georginio Rutter, though the former have, apparently, only offered £20m and the latter £25m.

The player cost a club record £35.5m when he signed a year ago, per Sky Sports, and whilst it’s believed the all whites would prefer to recoup what they spent on Rutter, with the player having slipped down the pecking order, they may have to reconsider their priorities.

That could mean losing anywhere between £5m and £10m, however, at this late stage, and with Rutter a huge disappointment for the club, any money for his sale should be seen as a positive move.