Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli.

According to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool have made an enquiry for the 21-year-old Barcelona attacker as they prepare for the eventual departure of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks but a departure this summer seems highly unlikely.

However, he could look to move on at the end of the season and Liverpool will have to bring in quality replacements. Abde is highly rated in Spain and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Reds.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Osasuna last season, and he scored six goals across all competitions.

He will add creativity and flair to the Liverpool attack if he joins the club. The report from SPORT claims that Liverpool are keen on Ansu Fati as well.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and therefore a move for the two players cannot be ruled out this summer. The Spanish outfit could look to cash in on them and bring in their own signings.

Liverpool had a disappointing campaign last year and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly and finish in the top four once again. Signings like Fati and Abde will certainly improve them going forward.

Furthermore, working under a top-class manager like Jurgen Klopp would help players like improve and fulfil their potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.