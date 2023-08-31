Liverpool reach agreement for €40m-rated ace; medical due on Friday

It hasn’t been the best transfer window for Liverpool by any stretch, however, they will, barring any last-minute hitches, get a deal over the line on Friday for one of their long-term targets.

At 21 years of age, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch has a lot of growing to do as a player, and also has the best years of his career ahead of him.

As David Ornstein of The Athletic (subscription required) reports, the Reds will pay €40m for the player and will be signing him on a long-term deal.

He is scheduled to fly into Liverpool on Thursday night and undergo a medical on Friday before putting pen to paper.

Although Gravenberch could be said to be more of a central midfielder than defensive, given Klopp’s need for the latter, it’s a fair bet that the manager will aim to utilise him there.

It’s possible that he might take some time to settle in at Anfield too, given the lack of Bundesliga games since signing from Ajax.

The Athletic (subscription required) also note that he’s played a portion of one game this season after coming off of the sub’s bench, and managed just three starts throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign with Bayern.

Given the relative importance of the signing, the sooner he’s in the groove for the Reds, the better.