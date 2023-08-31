Manchester United are taking positive steps in their bid to complete the transfer of Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella on loan, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils have agreed terms with the Spanish defender, who has given the green light to leaving Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford for the 2023/24 season.

Talks are now advancing between Man Utd and Chelsea, with sources with a close understanding of the situation informing CaughtOffside that it could be finalised within hours.

Cucurella looks like a solid signing to provide cover for the injured Luke Shaw, and generally providing an alternative to the England international for the campaign ahead.

CaughtOffside understands that United manager Erik ten Hag also considered other options in Marcos Alonso and Nicolas Tagliafico, but was left unconvinced by both players.

Cucurella perhaps makes sense as a more tempting option, even if he struggled in his single season at Chelsea, with the 25-year-old previously looking like a top talent in his time at Brighton.

Elsewhere, United are also hopeful of reaching an agreement to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan. The challenge is making the deal work with Financial Fair Play, but the Morocco international is keen on the move and CaughtOffside understands Fiorentina are also working on finding a replacement for him before tomorrow’s deadline.

Ryan Gravenberch had also been considered by MUFC, but the Netherlands international is now closer to leaving Bayern Munich for Liverpool. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, with the two clubs now working to finalise things.