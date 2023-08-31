Man United set to let centre-back leave for Premier League rivals on deadline day

With just over 24 hours left of the current transfer window, it appears that Man United are agreeable to allowing one of their centre-backs to leave the club.
Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a reasonable window this summer, and with one or two more outgoings before Friday’s 11pm cut-off, the Dutchman will have arguably got most of the business he wanted doing completed.
There may still be a race against time for the likes of Donny van de Beek to be signed on elsewhere, but if all parties are willing, there’s still enough time to ensure that a deal gets done.
His colleague, Harry Maguire, appeared to be on the way to West Ham United earlier in the window too, but that deal collapsed and, as a result, the England international is staying at Old Trafford for at least another few months.
For Teden Mengi, however, a move on to pastures new is likely to soon become a reality.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old centre-back is set to sign for Premier League rivals, Luton Town.
The outlet note that it will be on a permanent rather than loan deal, and it will allow the youngster to get some significant minutes in the Premier League under his belt – something that’s been denied him thus far at United.