Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea still doesn’t have a new club after leaving Old Trafford earlier in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that it’s still looking quiet for De Gea, particularly in terms of approaches from clubs in Europe, though he has previously had offers to move to the Saudi Pro League.

“David de Gea – The former Manchester United goalkeeper’s situation is very quiet,” Romano said.

“But he was already approached by Saudi clubs three weeks ago and I think this option could become concrete in the final days of the Saudi market.

“In Europe, everything is still quiet.”

The Spanish shot-stopper was one of the finest ‘keepers in the world for many years, but it’s fair to say his time at Man Utd ended on a bit of a low note.

It’s now not too surprising that De Gea seems to be struggling to find a new club, especially if he’s keen to keep on playing at a high level in Europe.

It will be interesting to see where De Gea ends up, but it’s certainly a shame to see this Red Devils legend out of the game like this after such a great career overall.