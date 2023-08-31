Man United seriously considering signing alternative to Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella

Manchester United are reportedly seriously considering a transfer move for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon as an alternative to Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard had looked the most likely to make the move to Old Trafford, but it now seems that the deal may be slightly in doubt, even if it’s not completely off yet, according to The Athletic.

The report states that Man Utd are now looking at Reguilon as another option to provide cover for the injured Luke Shaw, but it remains to be seen if they will definitely firm up their interest in the Spurs ace.

Reguilon has struggled in his time in the Premier League, though he impressed during his time at Sevilla earlier in his career.

Erik ten Hag could be a good manager to try reviving Reguilon’s career, though it remains to be seen if he’ll even remain the manager’s first choice once Shaw returns to action.

Cucurella’s appearance for Chelsea against Wimbledon in the League Cup last night seems to have complicated a transfer.