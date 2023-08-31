Palace fear £50k-a-week player could leave tomorrow

It’s been a quiet window for Steve Parish and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Aside from being able to keep Michael Olise from Chelsea’s clutches and seeing Wilfried Zaha turn down their offer to make him the best paid Palace player in history, not an awful lot has been happening down at Selhurst Park.

There have been the odd comings and goings of course, but there’s been no real drama in south London and that’ll suit Hodgson just fine.

With much the same squad as he has now, the former England manager saw his Eagles soar in the final third of the 2022/23 season, after they’d appeared to stagnate under former manager, Patrick Vieira.

So far in this campaign, Palace have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games and currently sit in 11th position on four points.

With one day still left of the transfer window, there is time to bring some new blood into the club, but equally players could be poached at the last minute.

According to the Evening Standard, the club are bracing themselves for an approach for £50,000 per week (via Capology) star, Marc Guehi.

Along with Eberechi Eze, Guehi has been the subject of transfer interest during the current window but nothing has transpired as of now.

Palace need that status quo to remain because if they lose anyone at this late stage, they’re left with hardly any time at all to find a suitable replacement.