Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to complete two major signings before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The journalist states that there could also be outgoings at the Parc des Princes in the next 24 hours or so, but that their priority is to sign at least one of Randal Kolo Muani or Bradley Barcola, and ideally both.

Johnson notes that Kolo Muani has been doing his bit to force his way out of Eintracht Frankfurt, while Barcola has also been in Paris in an attempt to finalise a move to PSG.

It’s been an interesting summer of change for PSG, with new manager Luis Enrique now set to have a pretty new-look group of players to work with.

Kolo Muani and Barcola would be two more exciting additions, with both looking like ideal players to strengthen Enrique’s attack for both the present and future.

“The transfer deadline is looming and it could be a busy next 30 hours or so for PSG, with potential deals for Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola the ones to watch,” Johnson said.

“PSG will definitely try to get both of those deals done, and both players are in Paris at the time of writing in the hope of tying up those moves.

“Crucially, we know that Kolo Muani has refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of their European clash with Levski Sofia as he looks to put pressure on his club to allow him the move.

“Meanwhile, Barcola has been one of PSG’s priorities since the start of the window and the situation at Lyon means they’ve allowed him to travel to Paris to complete the move.

“Still, in order to get those signings over the line PSG will also have to sell one or two players and Hugo Ekitike is in that group. It’s not worked out as PSG hoped it would for him since his arrival so he could potentially be on the move.

“West Ham have been interested and asked PSG about him, as have Brentford. Eintracht Frankfurt could be there too, though they’re keen to keep those discussions separate to those involving Kolo Muani.

“Marco Verratti is another potential exit, with the Italian midfielder being lined up for a move to Qatar, which is a bit of a surprise destination for such a high profile name, but it also speaks volumes for how his form and fitness has declined in the last couple of years.

“There are a few others in the so-called ‘loft’ at PSG that still haven’t found takers. There was interest recently from Crystal Palace in Julian Draxler, but that hasn’t come to fruition, while Georginio Wijnaldum has been the target for a number of Saudi clubs over the summer – whether or not that can be done in the next couple of days is not as much of an issue as the Saudi transfer window remains open for a while longer, but PSG will hope there can be destinations for a few of those players.

“Overall it looks like being a busy end to the window for PSG, with the focus being on getting at least one of Kolo Muani or Barcola through the door, but really the aim is to complete deals for both of them.”